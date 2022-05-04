Family blames police for Alexandria man's death after jail release

By the time a Silver Alert was issued for 65-year-old Barry Baker, he was already dead.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County family blames the actions and inaction of law enforcement for the death of an Alexandria man with dementia who was killed by a train in Anderson on March 30.

But Baker's family feels he was first neglected in the Madison County jail and at the time of his release.

Baker was once a pilot and a Little League baseball coach. He and his wife, Lori, have a son and two grandchildren. But Baker’s family said a motorcycle accident years ago left him with physical and mental disabilities that required consistent medication. He had very poor vision and suffered from dementia.

Alexandria Police took Baker to the Madison County jail Saturday night, March 26, for failure to appear on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. He appeared in court by video in custody March 29 and the judge ordered his release. Jail records show he was released at 6:43 p.m. that Tuesday.

Baker spent three days and nights in the Madison County Jail. His family doesn't believe he took any of his medication during that time and said he would have been very disoriented when he was released.

"He would have been severely confused,” said Meaghan Mattingly, Baker’s niece. “He did not know where he was supposed to go, and we think that he probably would have just wandered around trying to find something he recognized. And it's heartbreaking for us.”

Family said the jail made no effort to give Baker his medications or contact family when he was released.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger issued a statement:

“The family’s allegations regarding failures do not have merit. Understandably in a perfect world results could’ve been different. However, we followed procedures and except for notifying victims that their perpetrator is being released, we are not required to make notifications. The deceased did not exhibit extraordinary conditions while at our facility. We have not been able so far to substantiate notification from the family about his condition. However, if they could provide a phone number they called from, it would be helpful. They have not contacted our administration regarding this. It would help our internal investigation if they would do so.”

Less than 24 hours after his release from jail, Baker was hit by a train and killed just before 5 p.m. on March 30 near the railroad crossing at 38th Street and Raible Avenue in Anderson.

A Silver Alert was issued hours after the accident, which only helped the coroner identify Baker.

The family said Alexandria and Anderson Police were reluctant to issue a missing person report or Silver Alert after the family learned of Baker's release from jail and searched frantically for him.

“We were working, actively trying to get somebody to help us and they just were not interested in doing so,” said Mattingly. "It was completely avoidable. It should not have happened. Uncle Barry should still be here. And he wasn't some criminal that was just released on his own and something happened to him. This could have been avoided."