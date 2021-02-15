Neighbors on snowmobiles helping first responders in winter storm

The Bargersville fire chief called on the community to help medics get through the snow on their ATVs and snowmobiles.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Neighbors are on standby to help first responders during emergencies in the winter storm.

In fact, owning an ATV or snowmobile just became really important in Johnson County.

They can go where bigger vehicles like an ambulance, can't go.

It's why Bargersville Fire Chief Mike Pruitt asked for volunteers on social media Sunday - if people who owned snowmobiles or ATVs would be willing to assist EMTs and paramedics during the storm.

When that call for help went out, Aaron Dotson responded right away.

"A buddy of mine texted me about it," Dotson said. "I thought I'll volunteer. I'll be out anyway."

He wasn't the only one who responded.

He's now part of a small army of 40 volunteers, willing to use these machines to get to people near Bargersville who are stuck and have a medical emergency in the storm.

"There are situations we get into with driveways where fire trucks may not be able to make it up the driveway or the ambulance can't get up the driveway," Pruitt explained. "Anything that we can put our medical personnel on, taking them out of the residence to the ambulance, we just wanted plan in place so if this occurs we're ready."

"Yeah, this thing will go anywhere in the snow," Dotson said.

Aaron loves trekking through the snow.



He’s part of a small army of volunteers with ATV’s and snowmobiles who answered the @BCFD20 call for help in Johnson County.



They’ll assist first responders getting to people stuck and in medical need in the storm. 👏❄️ #INwx @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/V5TZsLZLAY — Jennie Runevitch (@JennieWTHR) February 15, 2021

Now, he and his snowmobile might deliver medication, food, and paramedics and EMTs to people in need.

Pruitt mapped out all the volunteers' locations, so if there is an emergency, he can send the closest vehicle. The volunteers are on standby through the night: Hoosiers prepared to help right alongside our first responders.

"They can call me. I'll be ready. I'll have my phone with me," Dotson said.