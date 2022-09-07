Hundreds attend 'Bans off Block Party' as special session on abortion access nears

The event came a day after a federal judge lifted an order against an Indiana law that largely bans doctors from performing dilation and evacuation abortions.

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been two weeks since the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and — just like the past two weekends — people who feel strongly about the issue, have gathered across the country to show their support or opposition to abortion.

In Indianapolis on Saturday, hundreds of people gathered downtown at Military Park for a "Bans off Block Party" in support of keeping abortion legal in Indiana.

"This fight is really not about us but for generations to come," said LaKimba Desadier, the state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Indiana. "This is an activation movement. This is what we're doing. We want people to be energized and get ready for special session coming up July 25th."

Multiple organizations including ACLU-Indiana and Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Indiana hosted the event and are pushing Indiana lawmakers not to restrict abortion laws, following the Supreme Court's ruling.

"This is my daughter and I have another daughter that is 13 and I want to protect them, and I want to protect their health and their rights," Natasha Carter said.

The event also came a day after a federal judge lifted an order against an Indiana law that largely bans doctors from performing dilation and evacuation abortions.

On Saturday many shared their own personal stories.

"My husband and I knew that as much as we loved her and wanted to bring her home, allowing her to suffer was not an option," one woman said. "We terminated our pregnancy at 21 weeks and 6 days, which in Indiana is the last legal day I could have had that procedure. I was luckily able to hold my baby girl peacefully and say goodbye."

Those who came out said they hope state lawmakers keep the option of abortion on the table, so everyone has a choice.

"We need to make sure that our constituents feel comfortable and that we share as much information to them so that if this ban does happen, we have the resources to support them going across the state," Desadier said.

Over two thousand people were also able to register and sign up to speak during this month's scheduled special session.

It's unclear what restrictions, if any, Indiana lawmakers plan to pass. However, the Republican super-majority has signaled new restrictions are likely.