Family, friends honor teens killed in shooting at Indianapolis park

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Da'Vonta White gathered here at Dubarry Park for a balloon release on Saturday and to also send a message to the community.

White's family is shattered knowing what happened to 14-year-old Da'Vonta and 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson at Dubarry Park.

"I will never forget the screams in my head of my mother when she called me. Like, she said she's in a dream," said White's sister A’reyuanna Drane.

"They are taking us. It wasn't one child, it was two. Two babies," said White's cousin LaShanna Thompson.

The teenagers were shot and killed at Dubarry Park on Monday. Thompson told the crowd of supporters they will never be the same.

"He had a smile that would brighten up the room. He liked to play games. He was the one that would play around, keep you laughing," said Thompson.

Now all his family has are the memories. They wore Da'Vonta's favorite color blue and shared those memories Saturday before releasing balloons in his honor.

The police have not released any information about a motive or possible suspect for the murders. Now the family is asking the community to help them get justice.

"If you seen something, heard something or your cameras seen something, speak up. Speak up, because it can hit your doorstep, too," said Thompson.

Speakers who knew Da'Vonta emphasized that stopping the violence in the community start from within.

One way or another the family is confident the suspects will be caught and had this message to share in case they were listening:

"Justice is going to be served. For the parents of the killers, I feel sorry for y'all, too. Y'all going to feel this pain. Not like us, because y'all still going to be able to see y'all's. Y'all still going to be able to go visit y'all's. But yall's going to feel this pain," said Thompson.

Until then and even after they will continue to say his name and cherish the moments they had together.

If you have information about this incident, contact Det. Erika Jones at 317-327-3475 or e-mail Gary.Smith@indy.gov.