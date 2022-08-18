Ball State students speak out against filthy conditions in rental

Hundreds of people have joined a Facebook group sharing their complaints with BSURentals.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University students are speaking out against what they say are slumlords who are taking advantage of students.

“This has felt like living in genuine hell,” said Matthew Ferge.

Ferge and his roommates haven’t had a moment’s peace since moving into their house owned by BSURentals in Muncie almost a year ago.

“The first week, our ceiling fell in because of a rainstorm. That happened not once, twice, but three times,” said Ferge.

The house was already filthy when they moved in. Now they say it's unlivable because of wastewater flooding the home, mold, and maggots.

“So many of our personal belongings are covered in mold,” said Ferge

Renters did tour the homes before moving in and said what they were given is not what they expected.

Renter Bailey Goodson said their basement was flooded with wastewater.

"Everyone in the house has been getting sick. We all had issues with nausea and diarrhea. It's hard to breathe in the house," Goodson said.

The students said the company is using its name "BSURentals" to take advantage of college students. Ball State University said it has no affiliation with the company.

"They see young children on their own for the first time and they prey on that and take advantage of it," said Ferge.

Senior Brice Diekhoff moved to a new place owned by BSU Campus Rentals now, but said he went through a similar situation with BSURentals. When he entered his apartment for the first time, he was met with filth and the smell of urine.

"When I first walked into the place I was in shock. Then when I saw that bathroom, it was rage," said Diekhoff.

Diekhoff and Ferge weren't the only ones. A private Facebook group with over 1,000 followers and growing is dedicated to complaints against BSURentals.

"it makes me feel really bad to see people are living like this," said Ferge.

Diekhoff's graphic photos posted in the group caused enough uproar to get him moved into a new place. Ferge hopes more stories like this will save other renters money and a headache.

" I just feel like people deserve safe housing and to feel secure," said Ferge.

Representatives from Ball State University sent this statement to 13News about the situation with BSURentals.

"BSURentals is a division of MiddleTown Property Group, and the properties in question are not affiliated with or endorsed by Ball State University. Nevertheless, Ball State has impressed upon MiddleTown its expectation to maintain all rental properties up to code.

Ball State provides assistance for any student who has concerns with an off-campus rental property, including the free resources of our Office of Student Legal Services. Student Legal Services can provide consultation before a student signs a lease, and then during the term of any lease, the office can contact landlords on behalf of students to urge them to fix any substandard condition.

Additionally, in the case of emergency, such as no heat or no hot water, Ball State can provide students with financial support or emergency housing while the problem is being corrected."