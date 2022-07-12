Ball State students share ideas for Butler-Tarkington revitalization

Teams presented renderings during an event Wednesday and residents got to vote for their favorites.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're seeing ideas for the future of the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.

Seven architect teams from Ball State University presented their renderings during an event Wednesday. Community members got to vote on their favorites.

Elements of the top three will be incorporated into a single project plan.

The students put together ideas for revitalizing the area of West 40th Street and Boulevard Place after meeting with people who live in the area. It's a real world lesson for the students who heard the "ideas and dreams" from the community.