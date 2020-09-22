Bakery teaches Black and Hispanic boys cooking and entrepreneurship skills

Our Sons Bakery founder Bre Suggs wants to teach Black and Hispanic boys life skills and entrepreneurship, while also having a little fun in the kitchen.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman with a sweet tooth for social issues just started a bakery.

The bakers? They're all young Black and Hispanic boys.

Our Sons Bakery founder Bre Suggs wants to teach them life skills and entrepreneurship, while also having a little fun in the kitchen.

"Our bars have a signature name called Ummy Bars. They're kind of like a cookie and cake combination," Suggs said.

"We have to pay for our own bars. That's the thing that I hate about it because they are so addicting," said 15-year-old baker Corey Patton. "I don't think we have a single bad bar except for probably some of the vegan bars; I don't mess with them."

"It's funny that initially when people order, they're like, 'Oh, you guys are so cute, we want to support,'" Suggs said. "Then, we get feedback like, 'Oh my gosh, these are actually really good,' like they don't expect the boys to deliver a delicious product."

Our Sons Bakery gives a portion of their profits to local groups that support minority communities in Indianapolis.

"It's kind of formed and morphed into using the funds that we make from baking to then support programs that give back to Black and Brown boys in the areas of education, income and health," Suggs said.