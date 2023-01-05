Avon superintendent calls for conversation after overdose deaths of 2 students

A pair of freshmen at Avon High School died from overdoses in recent weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

AVON, Ind. — The superintendent of Avon Schools is calling for a conversation on substance abuse after the deaths of two Avon High School students in recent weeks.

A 15-year-old freshman died from an overdose in March. Last weekend, another Avon High School freshman, Noah Pillow, also died from an overdose.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from an earlier story about the death of Noah Pillow.)

In a message to families Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Scott Wyndham said there have to be direct conversations about substance abuse in order to curb the issue.

"These two lives lost remind us that, yes, illegal drug use is affecting our community. When faced with the fact that our own children are at risk, we can choose how to respond. We could pretend the issue doesn't exist or we could unite to become more educated, keep lines of communication open with our children, and work to prevent further tragedy," Wyndham said.

Three people were arrested on multiple charges in the death of the student who died in March.

The superintendent said Avon High School Principal Matt Shockley spoke with the families of both students who died.

"Even amid their grief, their wishes are that their sons' deaths will somehow prevent others from experiencing the same loss," Wyndham said.

"Noah’s death is a stark reminder that mental health and substance abuse are a national crisis many of our children face," Pillow's family said in a statement. "We hope his story will shed light on this problem and prevent other families from experiencing such a tremendous loss."