Avon Schools Police Department officer awarded for exceptional service

AVON, Ind. — An Avon police officer was recognized Monday at the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) for his exceptional service.
School Resource Officer Terance Smith was honored July 12 at a ceremony in Orlando, Florida. Smith won the award in the organization's fifth region, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
"Terance was carefully selected because of his temperament, extensive experience in community-oriented policing, work with kids, disciplinary history and law enforcement training background," Chief Chase Lyday said in a statement to the NASRO. "Officer Terance Smith has modeled what it means to be a mentor, educator and law enforcement officer."
Exceptional Service Awards are presented to those individuals for continuous and sustained service to the school community above and beyond that expected of a normal SRO or school staff member.
NASRO is a nonprofit organization for school-based law enforcement officers, school administrators, and school security and safety professionals working as partners to protect students, school faculty and staff, and the schools they attend.
