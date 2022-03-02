Driver of car critical after crash involving school bus in Avon

Police said the crash happened on Dan Jones Road near 200 South.

AVON, Ind. — One person is in critical condition after a crash involving an Avon Community Schools bus.

One other person in the car involved in the crash suffered less serious injuries and is in fair condition.

Fire officials said there were students on the bus, and two of the students were being checked for minor injuries.

The crash happened on Dan Jones Road and County Road 200 South.

A medical helicopter responded to the crash for the driver of the car.