Avon police search for missing man

Dieumerci Gatabazi was last seen by his family on April 21, 2021.

AVON, Ind. — The Avon Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 20-year-old man who went missing last week.

Police say Dieumerci Gatabazi was last seen by family members on Wednesday, April 21. They have been unable to make contact with him since.

Police describe Gatabazi's car as a burnt orange Dodge Avenger with Indiana license plate CPA807.