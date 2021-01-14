x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Avon police search for missing high school student

Indiah Kendrick was last seen Wednesday night, at approximately 9 p.m. leaving a friend's house.
Credit: Avon Police Department
Indiah Kendrick

AVON, Ind. — Avon police are looking for a missing teen.

In a Facebook post, police say Avon High School student Indiah Kendrick was last seen Wednesday night, Jan. 13 at approximately 9 p.m. as she was leaving a friend's house in the Lexington Woods subdivision.  

Kendrick was driving a red 2011 Chevy Cruze with Indiana license plate 323DTG.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 or the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485.

Related Articles

   