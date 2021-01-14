Avon police search for missing high school student

AVON, Ind. — Avon police are looking for a missing teen.
In a Facebook post, police say Avon High School student Indiah Kendrick was last seen Wednesday night, Jan. 13 at approximately 9 p.m. as she was leaving a friend's house in the Lexington Woods subdivision.
Kendrick was driving a red 2011 Chevy Cruze with Indiana license plate 323DTG.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 or the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485.