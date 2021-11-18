Avon Police launch program to improve service to people with cognitive challenges, medical impairment

It comes amid discussion across the country asking if such cases would be better suited for assignment to social workers.

AVON, Ind. — “Having a kiddo with down syndrome definitely brings on its own challenges,” said Avon mom Arin Sparger.

One of the challenges Sparger worries about involves her 8-year-old daughter, Emma. What would happen if Emma, who has Down syndrome, was hurt or involved in some kind of emergency and Sparger or her husband weren’t there to help or were hurt themselves?

“She would struggle in being able to effectively communicate what she would need. If she was injured, she would have a much harder time communicating, possibly, how she was hurt,” Sparger said.

That’s why Sparger gave parent feedback to Avon Police as the department developed a program over the past year called Aware. It is now available in police departments across Hendricks County.

It starts with a circular decal with the word “Aware” on it. When officers or first responders see the decal on a front door or vehicle, they know they could encounter someone who might not be able to communicate or understand what’s going on in a situation.

“We just wanted to develop a proactive program to help alert first responders to situations where they might encounter someone with a cognitive impairment or medical related impairment as well,” said Avon deputy police chief Brian Nugent.

“Their abilities or inabilities to communicate, to comprehend and to comply,” Nugent added.

The program’s launch comes at a time of debate across the country about police responding to situations that some believe would be better suited to social workers or mental health professionals.

“We really need to start looking at these situations holistically and deciding what’s the best response,” said Nugent.

We are pleased to announce that we are launching a new program here in Avon and Hendricks County, called AWARE! Over... Posted by Avon Indiana Police Department on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Avon Police believe Aware can help with that, starting with a medical form on the program’s website. Once a doctor signs it, people can take it to a police department in Hendricks County and receive Aware decals, like the ones already on Sparger’s trucks and front door.

It's something Sparger hopes will eventually become recognizable to law enforcement, beyond Henricks County.

“It helps them take a moment and pause and think about what could be different about this individual,” she said.