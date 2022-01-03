Avon Police investigating after woman killed in 3-car New Year's Day crash

A woman was killed and three people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

AVON, Ind. — Avon police are investigating after a fatal crash that occurred on New Year's Day.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Avon officers were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 and Raceway Road regarding a serious accident. There they found three vehicles had been involved in the crash, and one person was located dead at the scene.

Avon officers determined that the victim, 58-year-old Laura Dickens of Indianapolis, had been ejected and struck by her own vehicle in the collision.

A witness at the scene noticed the unattended car still moving and was able to shut down the engine to avoid further risk to others at the scene, the Avon Police Department said.

The driver and two children in the second car were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injures and the driver of the third vehicle was uninjured, Avon police said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Laura Dickens’ family and friends as our agency continues this investigation," the Avon Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The department said that in the hours following the crash, "there have been terribly inaccurate and speculative statements made through social media. We want to establish that at this moment our investigators and accident reconstructionists have absolutely no reason to suspect that drugs or alcohol were involved in this accident."