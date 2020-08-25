Avon mom shares tips on building a successful back-to-school schedule

Consistency is hard to come by in a pandemic, so experts say try creating some patterns when possible.

AVON, Ind. — Getting kids back in a routine for school can be difficult — perhaps even more so during a global pandemic.

Consistency is hard to come by in a pandemic, so experts say try creating some patterns when possible. Many studies show keeping kids on a consistent schedule helps them in many ways.

Megan Flajs, an Avon mother of two, seems to have created a successful system. She works full time in insurance and is juggling a 6 and 7 year old, who are back in school. She starts getting her kids ready for the new school year a week before school begins.

"I feel like that's actually the hardest week, trying to get back into the routine, and getting everybody else on track for what we need to do at night to prepare for the morning so we're not running around crazy in the morning," Flajs said.

This helps put her family in a pattern, which experts say is key — especially with the inconsistency this fall and spring could bring in school.

"The most important thing a parent can do is just get it in place, get the structure in place, and then let it start happening. You're going to have to adjust along the way," said Greg Murset, father of six and founder of the "BusyKid" app.

Murset said helping around the house can help kids build a better schedule. In the app, chores are assigned, and parents can compensate their kids once they're accomplished. According to Murset, those chores can be critical for keeping kids on schedule because of the added responsibility.

"They need to progressively get more and more responsible for their own lives because nothing drives me more crazy than my boy saying, 'I didn't know I had practice.' It's like, 'well, how was I supposed to know if you don't even know?'" Murset said.

Flajs said having her whole family knowing their schedules, down to the hour, is a huge help when they have help from friends or family members.

"It's definitely a lifesaver, just kind of knowing this is steps one, two, three," Flajs said. "Just knowing what we're doing so that everybody can do their part, and we work together as a family unit."

With Flajs having a 6 and 7-year-old, progressive independence is key.

"As you lay the foundation for them by getting them on a routine in the first place, lay out some clear expectations — they'll start to do that automatically," Murset said.

Those expectations are clear in the Flajs family. Here's their step-by-step schedule upon returning home from school:

One hour of free time after school

Homework

Chores around the house

Family dinner

Bath time

Relaxation

Lights out

Flajs believes in strongly basing the schedule around sleep because she said rested kids are more productive kids. Both of her kids have an 8 p.m. bedtime.

Still, even with all the planning and practice, kids will be kids.

"They're pretty on board with going to bed — it's the waking up we need to work on," Flajs said.

But isn't that a struggle for everyone?

Keep in mind, the Flajs kids are in school. For those kids who are virtual learning, experts say the same rules should apply as if it were a normal, in-person school day: Wake up, get dressed, have breakfast and set out time for lunch, physical activity and breaks.