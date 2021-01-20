11-year-old boy with autism reported missing in Avon

Officers say Tristan Cooper was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the Austin Lakes subdivision in Avon.

AVON, Ind. — Police in Avon are asking the public's help in locating a missing boy.

Officers say 11-year-old Tristan Cooper was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the Austin Lakes subdivision in Avon. That area is northeast of Rockville and Dan Jones roads on the west side of Avon.

Cooper, who has autism, is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown jacket, police said in a Facebook post.