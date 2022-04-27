Avon High School completes historic sweep at WGI World Championships

This marks the first time in the competition’s 40-year history a school’s indoor color guard, percussion and winds won all three national titles in a single season.

AVON, Ind. — Avon High School Bands became the first program to sweep all three Winter Guard International World Championships in one season.

World Guard (final score of 93.950), World Drumline (final score of 98.600) and Avon Indoor (final score of 99.175) all topped their respective fields April 23 in Dayton, Ohio, beating schools from across the country.

"Overcoming the challenges of the past two and a half years to achieve the pinnacle of success in their field is a testament to the perseverance, focus, and work ethic of our students, directors, parents, and volunteers,” said AHS Principal Matt Shockley in a news release. "They now know extraordinary things can happen when people who share a common mission and passion work together."

In a website post, WGI World Championships congratulated Avon on its color guard, percussion and winds victories, saying, "This is a momentous occasion and a first in WGI history."

Students and staff representing World Guard, World Drumline and Avon Indoor will receive a special award from the Avon Board of School Trustees at their regular meeting Monday, May 9.