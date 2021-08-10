x
Authorities ask for public's help finding missing Wayne County teen

Phillip Pitcher Jr. is missing from Milton, Indiana. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Credit: Wayne County Sheriff's Department

MILTON, Ind. — Wayne County deputies are looking for a 16-year-old missing from Milton, Indiana. 

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding Phillip Pitcher Jr. His last known location was in the area of Milton, Indiana. 

The 16-year-old is described as a man with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being encouraged to call Deputy Alain Lacasse at 765-973-9393, extension 1628.

