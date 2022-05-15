Riley Leon will speak about how wearing a seatbelt helped the day he was caught by a tornado in Elgin, Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The teen driver who went viral after his truck was swept up by a tornado in Elgin, Texas has joined the Texas Department of Transportation's "Click It or Ticket" campaign.

Riley Leon will be speaking at a TxDOT media conference on May 16 at the Texas Capitol about how wearing a seatbelt saved him when he was caught in the March 21 tornado.

"It was a couple days after that I realized that thank God I wore my seatbelt that day because if not, the accident could have been more tragic. I probably wouldn't be here at this moment without my seatbelt. But thankfully, I wore it and I'm here," he said.

Leon was driving home along U.S. Highway 290 after an interview at Whataburger on Mach 21. On the way home his truck was caught in the path of a tornado in Elgin. The teen's red Chevy was flipped on the driver's side by the tornado before falling back on its wheels. Leon was able to drive away from the scene that day.

A storm chaser out that day caught the ordeal on camera and posted it on Twitter. The video then went viral.

Watch the video:

The department's campaign reminds drivers and passengers alike about the importance of wearing a seatbelt. According to TxDOT, wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45% for people in the front seat. For those in pickup trucks, the risk is reduced by 60%.

In 2021, there were more than 3,500 crashes in Texas where unbuckled people sustained fatal or serious injuries, TxDOT reported. That's a 14% increase from the previous year.

Texas law requires drivers and all passengers in a vehicle to wear a seat belt. Unbuckled drivers and passengers could fines and court costs of up to $200.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube