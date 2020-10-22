Sabrina Walls and her sons, Marcus and Demarcus, are missing and may be victims of foul play, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Amber Alert for two Aurora boys and their mother after police said they may have been the victims of foul play.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said Sabrina Walls and her sons, 5-year-old Marcus and 3-year-old Demarcus, are missing. CBI said they were last seen in the 3000 block of Walden Way.

Walls was last seen on Oct. 19, APD said, while the boys were last seen on Oct. 17.

They might be in a black Ford Fusion with Colorado license plates CES 661, according to APD.

Before the Amber Alert was issued Thursday night, APD said family members are concerned because Walls had been a victim of domestic violence in the past.

Anyone who has seen them or has information is asked to call 911 or APD at 303-627-3100 .