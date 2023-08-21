Attempted murder charge dismissed in case of man accused of shooting at late radio personality Ron Sexton

On Aug. 21, a motion to dismiss the charges was granted by the judge in the case, according to court records.

INDIANAPOLIS — The attempted murder charge against the man accused of shooting at late local radio personality Ron Sexton has been dismissed.

IMPD investigators said Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven by Sexton early in the morning on Dec. 11 on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

In January, Berkemeier was charged with attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a firearm due to a 2017 felony conviction for theft.

