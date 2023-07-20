AT&T opens first 'Connected Learning Center' in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T announced on July 20 that it has opened a Connected Learning Center inside the Indianapolis Urban League.
The initiative provides free internet access as well as educational tools to help those who want to learn more about technology.
AT&T is also making a $50,000 contribution to help provide additional support for the new center.
This is the 25th center to be opened across the country and the first to open inside an urban league.
The goal of these centers is to help people embrace the digital transformation, and give them the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the digital age.
AT&T says it plans to launch more than 50 of these centers by mid-2024.