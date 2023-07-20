AT&T opens first 'Connected Learning Center' in Indiana

AT&T is also donating $50,000 to the Indianapolis Urban League to help support the new learning center.

INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T announced on July 20 that it has opened a Connected Learning Center inside the Indianapolis Urban League.

The initiative provides free internet access as well as educational tools to help those who want to learn more about technology.

AT&T is also making a $50,000 contribution to help provide additional support for the new center.

This is the 25th center to be opened across the country and the first to open inside an urban league.

The goal of these centers is to help people embrace the digital transformation, and give them the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the digital age.