Athletes taking lead in social justice fight

A former college athlete said he couldn't be prouder as players are 'framing how this nation is moving'

INDIANAPOLIS — The most profound statements are not coming from usual leaders or politicians right now. Instead, it is the athletes, people we usually look to for entertainment, at the forefront of this moment of social justice.

Sampson Levingston watched with the rest of the sports world Wednesday night as the NBA came to an abrupt stop, with players demanding change and action.

For Levingston, it really wasn’t a surprise.

“I was proud. Athletes are the most underestimated leaders in the country,” said Levingston. “People want to do the right thing and so I felt like yesterday was the right thing to call out people’s attention.”

He knows a bit about team sports as a former college football player at Indiana State University. He says sports themselves provide a unique perspective on justice and fairness.

“You notice what is right and what is wrong. You are used to the game played by certain rules. It would frustrate you if over and over again, somebody kept getting attacked for doing the same thing the guy on the other team is doing and getting nothing called for,” said Levingston.

Maybe that's why it is not just NBA players taking a stand. On Thursday, some football teams, including the Colts, canceled practice. The NHL also paused their playoff games, and more baseball teams decided not to take the field.