At long last, Fishers boy has his custom-designed wheelchair

Three-year-old Jacob Dooley's family ordered the chair more than a year ago.

FISHERS, Ind. — There's a heartwarming update to a story 13News shared two weeks ago.

You might remember 3-year-old Jacob Dooley from Fishers. Jacob has cerebral palsy and has waited over a year for a custom wheelchair to be delivered.

The chair his family ordered from National Seating and Mobility was designed to fit his specific needs and would be his first wheelchair. But because of supply chain-related delays, his family was forced to raise hundreds of dollars for a used temporary medical stroller. That stroller is uncomfortable for him to sit in for long periods of time.

But after seeing our story, the wheelchair company personally delivered a stroller to his house.

His mom says it has made life a lot easier and enjoyable for Jacob.

"He enjoys being upright and part of our world," said Christa Dooley. "How would you like to lay on the floor and stare at the ceiling? He's more involved with our family and seems a lot happier,"