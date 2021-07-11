Travis Scott, Astroworld Festival organizers hit with lawsuit

HOUSTON — Travis Scott and Astroworld Festival organizers have been hit with a lawsuit over the tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens more injured.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of festivalgoer Manuel Souza, who is seeking more than $1 million in damages for what his lawyers are calling gross negligence.
The suit claims the "defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner."
The lawyers also called the incident a "predictable and preventable tragedy."
More coverage:
RELATED: 'Don't listen to security' | After Astroworld, Travis Scott's past performances under scrutiny
RELATED: 'Broken and devastated' | Kylie Jenner posts statement following Astroworld Festival tragedy
RELATED: 'I'm honestly just devastated' | Travis Scott expresses condolences for lives lost at Astroworld Festival in Instagram video
RELATED: Astroworld Festival security guard said he was 'pricked' in neck, injected before passing out, Houston police chief says
RELATED: 'Drowning in people' | ICU nurse describes passing out in crowd surge at Astroworld Festival, then helping others