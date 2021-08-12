1st live Asian giant hornet sighting of 2021 reported in Washington

The Asian giant hornet was spotted attacking a paper wasp nest in rural Whatcom County, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The first live sighting of an Asian giant hornet was confirmed in Whatcom County on Wednesday near Blaine, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

The Asian giant hornet was spotted attacking a paper wasp nest two miles east of where the first Asian giant hornet nest was eradicated last year. A homeowner reported the sighting to the WSDA.

Asian giant hornets are invasive to the U.S. They're known to attack and destroy wasp and honey bee hives. Just a few giant hornets can destroy a hive within a matter of hours.

The WSDA is asking anyone with paper wasp nests on their property to keep an eye out for Asian giant hornets and report any sightings, in addition to the direction hornets fly off to.

Asian giant hornet sightings can be reported on the WSDA website.