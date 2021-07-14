Ascent 121 holds open house for new east side location

The renovated office includes therapy rooms, a sensory room, dance studio, art therapy space and a fully equipped kitchen for vocational skills.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local non-profit that works with survivors of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation opened a new space on the city’s east side.

On Wednesday, the group hosted an open house for people to understand their work and meet staff members.

Ascent 121 moved to their new office last November for more space to do a variety of programs.

