Ascension St. Vincent provides 450 coats to Hoosiers in need

INDIANAPOLIS — Ascension St. Vincent partnered with a northwest side church to donate coats and other items to Hoosiers in need.
On Nov. 13, 80 Ascension St. Vincent workers volunteered their time for the hospital's fifth annual "Medical Mission at Home" at St. Monica Catholic Church, located at 6131 Michigan Road, near West 62nd Street.
Volunteers distributed:
- 450 coats (sizes 2T-3XL)
- 71 COVID-19 vaccines
- 109 adult flu vaccines
- 52 child flu vaccines
- 110 bags of food
- 110 bags of personal care items
- 297 adult winter accessories kits (gloves, hat, scarf)
- 144 child winter accessories kits (gloves, hat scarf)
Fabric Care Services donated 150 of the 450 coats; the rest were purchased for the giveaway.
