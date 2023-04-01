You can learn CPR for $25 by attending this class offered by Ascension St. Vincent

Dr. Philip Lee said he's ecstatic to hear more people are trying to learn CPR because time is of the essence when it comes to saving a life.

INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana CPR class has sold out as doctors stress the importance of knowing how to perform CPR in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse during Monday Night Football.

Ascension St. Vincent said its CPR class on Jan. 21 is completely full.

Experts at the hospital are stressing how critical it is for people to learn how to administer CPR correctly.

Dr. Philip Lee, a cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent, said he's ecstatic to hear more people are trying to learn because time is of the essence when it comes to saving a life.

"A lot of times I'll talk to people about it and there's a lot of apprehensions. 'Oh can I hurt this person? Am I doing it right? Am I doing it wrong?' I try to remind people, if someone has no pulse and are unresponsive, they technically have died. So anything you do correct or incorrect, ideally you want correct, you're giving them a chance to live," Lee said.

The classes are hosted in partnership with the American Heart Association.

The hospital said it still has a few spots available for its next two February classes.

The classes cost $25 and cover adult, child and infant CPR and choking rescue.