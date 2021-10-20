Ascension St. Vincent cancer surgeon and patient she treated twice reunite on high school football field

Dr. Jodi Smith first met Holden Harless when he was just three years old, when she removed a tumor from his spine.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Ascension St. Vincent doctor is sticking by her patient through his good days and bad.

Fast forward nearly 15 years - Harless is now a high school senior.

Unfortunately, his tumor came back and the two reconnected for another surgery.

Harless has recovered again and is back on the football field. Smith joined him there as he celebrated his Senior Night, and the moment is captured in a tweet.

Dr. Jodi Smith removed a tumor from Holden Harless’ spine when he was three. This year, the tumor regrew, and Holden and Dr. Smith found themselves together in the operating room. After relearning some tasks, Holden kept playing football. Dr. Smith joined him on his senior night. pic.twitter.com/IIH0NYyKSA — Ascension St. Vincent (@StVincentIN) October 20, 2021