Ascension St. Vincent breaks ground on new women's, children's tower

INDIANAPOLIS — Ascension St. Vincent broke ground on a new women's and children's tower at their West 86th Street campus Tuesday.

The new construction is just one of several new projects announced in May of 2021. The $325 million expansion also includes a brain and spine hospital, plus a new parking garage and additional surface parking.

The construction of the tower means the current women's hospital will relocate from Township Line Road to the main 86th Street campus. The new tower, estimated to be 268,000 square feet, will include 109 additional private NICU rooms.

The tower will also connect to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, allowing new moms and infants needing care to be under the same roof, with convenient access to staff at both specialty hospitals.

"When both mom and baby need extensive care, we don't want there to be a delay in getting either exactly what they need," said Dr. Tovah Buikema, DO, director of maternal and fetal Medicine. "With experts in both fields, OB and Neonatology on the same floor, working side by side daily, we're setting our patients up for success. Our ultimate goal is to send mom and baby home happy and healthy, and reduce maternal and infant mortalities in Indiana."