Ascension Saint Vincent staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

The north side hospital began administering the vaccinations to front line workers on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Ascension Saint Vincent hospitals began the process of giving COVID-19 vaccinations to their front line medical staffers.

Six workers were the first to receive shots, including nurses, a doctor and a respiratory therapist.

“It feels hopeful, that finally we can start to heal a little bit from some of this,” said Rebecca Davidhizer, a nurse in the intensive care unit.

Administrators said nearly eight hundred workers will be vaccinated in Indianapolis by Friday. Almost five thousand doses were delivered to five sites throughout the Ascension system.

“Hopefully, it is reassuring to the community in many ways that we’re willing to take it and that we are going to be here and ready to work if people do get sick,” said Dr. Christopher Belcher, medical director of Infection Prevention.

While state leaders said they had to scale back the number of doses initially available, Belcher said he still anticipates they will be able to vaccinate all of their critical care workers.

“We are still on track to get our health care workers done at the end of the year. Again, people who aren’t in direct patient care may be deprioritized a little bit, but we’re hoping to get them all done very quickly,” said Belcher.

Vaccinations are voluntary, but the workers Thursday said they jumped at the opportunity to get a shot.