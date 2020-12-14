Indiana electors meet at statehouse Monday

As the Electoral College vote takes place, Indiana is one of the first states set to vote.

INDIANAPOLIS — The presidential race will be officially decided Monday as the Electoral College vote takes place in all 50 states.

Indiana is one of the first states set to vote. Its 11 electors will meet inside the House chamber at the statehouse at 10 a.m.

Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer said it's a mostly ceremonial process that takes no more than 10 to 15 minutes.

While the vote takes place every four years, it has generated more attention this time because of President Trump's efforts to overturn the election, all unsuccessful.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the president's attempts to have electors removed from four key battleground states.

All 50 states have already certified their election results, ensuring Joe Biden will be the 46th president. He won 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232, but Monday's vote makes the result official.

Because Trump won Indiana, Hupfer said all 11 electors will cast their votes for Trump. Those electors are chosen by the Indiana Republican party.

"It's a variety of folks, but almost all them are somehow involved in grassroots Republican politics over the last four years," Hupfer said. "They're someone known to party members in their district. It's quite an honor to get to do it."