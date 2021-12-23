As many as 16,000 holiday travelers depart Indianapolis International daily this week

Millions of people in the U.S. are keeping travel plans this week as the omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 cases surge.

INDIANAPOLIS — Santa is not the only one on his way.

Millions of people are traveling for the holidays as the omicron variant spreads across the country and COVID-19 cases surge.

The Transportation Security Administration expects Thursday to be the busiest air travel day before Christmas in the United States.

Indianapolis International Airport projects over 16,000 daily departures on the busiest days during the holiday travel period.

"Just trying to stay safe and make sure the baby's OK," said Jada Caldwell, traveling with her child for Christmas. "Just keeping our mask on and all that stuff."

"All that stuff" is another holiday season of COVID-19 concerns.

The Raisch family welcomed home their airman Caleb. They don't want him - or anyone else in their family - to catch COVID in the air of family gatherings.



"So we are really careful about who we let in our circle," said Shannon Raisch, a mom from Brownsburg. "We've kept the same circle the entire time. Pretty much all of us are vaccinated and have our boosters. We are very diligent about things, just because we have family that's elderly. We have family that's vulnerable. We're tired of it, everyone is, but it's really important to keep people safe."

The Zamora family from Shelbyville must have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of their trip to Columbia Sunday. The airport offers an on-site testing facility.

"I've been on the phone for the past two days, trying to get everything," said Sherry Zamora. "They changed my airline flight, so that meant we had to change our COVID test time to get our results back within that 72 hours, so that's been the headache."



But the travel headaches are not stopping the holiday travel rush.

At its peak, we're seeing projections of 14,000 - 16,000 passengers departing IND daily, with early morning flights between 5 - 7 a.m. the most impacted.



⏰Arrive at least 2 hours before your flight, and closer to 3 hours if you're checking a bag or traveling internationally. https://t.co/9AlYOt3kSU — Indianapolis Airport (@INDairport) December 21, 2021