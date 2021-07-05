As busy Mother's Day approaches, some businesses struggle to find workers

One local restaurant owner offered $200 incentives to existing employees and new servers who stay more than 30 days.

INDIANAPOLIS — As Mother's Day approaches, many people are looking forward to celebrations that will likely be different from last year, when so many of us were isolated.

At the Shadeland Flower Shop, business is blooming and the phones ringing non-stop.

“And we have orders through the website, so we're hopping all the time,” said Jackie Phelps.

Mother’s Day is always big for florists, even last year, when the pandemic meant delivery or curbside pick-up only. Phelps said this year feels normal again.

“I think it's more personal, because we have customers coming into the shop and seeing what they're getting," she said.

But some businesses that expect to be busy this weekend are dealing with some struggles.

Restaurants, like George's Neighborhood Grill, are busy preparing for Mother’s Day, too, a welcome change from last year. Yet, George's and other restaurants still challenged - not with filling tables, but with finding workers.



“I've actually instituted a $200 bonus if we hire people and they stay on 30 days, and existing servers got a $200 bonus,” said owner Jim George. “You have to pay a lot to get people to come in.”

He says for now, he's good to go - especially for Mother's Day. And at George’s and other restaurants we contacted, even if full up, everything on the menus is still available for pickup.

In Tarkington Park, Tea's Me Café will be serving up chocolate chip waffles with tutti fruitti and vanilla cream tea a week from Saturday.

“We wanted moms to feel extra special, something to look forward to doing after Mother's Day,” said Darla Harman.

And with the chance to play at the park afterward, one mom told us she’s happy just to have time with her kids.