Artist draws portrait of moment women, police rescued kidnapped Ohio boy

Artist Don Hudson drew a portrait of the moment 5-month-old Kason Thomas was found at an Indianapolis restaurant.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer and the women who found a kidnapped Ohio boy in Indianapolis last year received special recognition Tuesday from a retired Cincinnati police officer.

Don Hudson, who is a retired police specialist, drew a portrait showing the happy ending with two IMPD officers with Shyann Belmar. Belmar and her cousin, Mecka Curry, found 5-month-old Kason Thomas in a car outside the Papa John's restaurant on Indiana Avenue near the IUPUI campus on Dec. 22, 2022.

On Tuesday, police presented Curry and IMPD Sgt. Shawn Anderson with Hudson's portrait, titled "In His Arms, A Happy Ending," of the moment the boy was discovered.

In December 2022, five-month-old Kyair Thomas and his twin brother Kason Thomas were kidnapped from Columbus, Ohio.... Posted by IMPD News on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Kason and his brother, Ky'air, were kidnapped in Columbus, Ohio three days before Kason was found. Ky'air was found abandoned outside of Dayton International Airport the day after the brothers went missing.