Artist draws portrait of moment women, police rescued kidnapped Ohio boy

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer and the women who found a kidnapped Ohio boy in Indianapolis last year received special recognition Tuesday from a retired Cincinnati police officer.
Don Hudson, who is a retired police specialist, drew a portrait showing the happy ending with two IMPD officers with Shyann Belmar. Belmar and her cousin, Mecka Curry, found 5-month-old Kason Thomas in a car outside the Papa John's restaurant on Indiana Avenue near the IUPUI campus on Dec. 22, 2022.
On Tuesday, police presented Curry and IMPD Sgt. Shawn Anderson with Hudson's portrait, titled "In His Arms, A Happy Ending," of the moment the boy was discovered.
Kason and his brother, Ky'air, were kidnapped in Columbus, Ohio three days before Kason was found. Ky'air was found abandoned outside of Dayton International Airport the day after the brothers went missing.
Ky'air Thomas died a little more than a month after the kidnapping after he was found unresponsive. Investigators say he was placed face down unsupervised on an adult bed, but there was no evidence of trauma, foul play, abuse or neglect in his death.