Art returns to Fishers after temporary shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Fishers Arts Council is celebrating "The Art of Caricature and Illustration" at The Art Gallery at City Hall featuring 14 artists.

FISHERS, Ind. — Public art displays are coming back to The Art Gallery at City Hall in Fishers after shutting down for a portion of the summer because of COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, the Fishers Arts Council is celebrating "The Art of Caricature and Illustration" at The Art Gallery at City Hall featuring 14 artists. The exhibit runs from Wednesday through Sept. 29 with more than 70 pieces on display.

“We have over 85 pieces of art. We've got caricatures, illustrations, comics, mixed media, ceramics, oil paintings... we've got everything," said Les Reinhardt from the Fishers Art Council. "You just have to come and see two floors of art for your family to enjoy."

The gallery is free and open to the public from 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 am to noon Saturdays during Summer Farmers' Market hours.

“There's such a wide variety that really no matter what you like, you're going to find at least one [that you’ll love],” Reinhardt said.

In the current COVID-19 world, we could all use something to brighten our day.

“We had to close for COVID, and we were allowed in July to bring the art back into the gallery to have people come in, safely distanced, to be able to see and enjoy this art and to be around each other,” Reinhardt said. “We just need this. It just feels good. Art makes you feel good.”