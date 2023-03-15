Marion man arrested in bust of narcotics from overseas

During the search, police found 155 grams of an illegal muscle relaxer and 31.6 grams of a central nervous system depressant for horses.

MARION, Ind. — Police arrested a man in Marion as part of an investigation into illegal narcotics being shipped into the area from overseas.

Detectives with the Jean Team Drug Task Force, deputies with the Marion Police Department and U.S. Postal Service inspectors worked together in the investigation.

On Tuesday, they conducted a controlled delivery of illegal narcotics from overseas to a home in the 300 block of East Sherman Street in Marion. That's near downtown Marion, which is about 70 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Police said 37-year-old Nicholas Woodcock was pulled over after he left with the drugs.

During the search warrant, police found about 155 grams of suspected carisoprodol, which is a muscle relaxer. They also found 31.6 grams of xylazine, which is used as a central nervous system depressant for horses.