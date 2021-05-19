Arrangements set for man found dead at Brownsburg storage facility

Roger "Fred" Farmer's remains were found at an Ameri-Stor Self Storage after smelled an odor and reported it to police.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Roger "Fred" Farmer, whose remains were found at a storage facility in Brownsburg Thursday, May 13.

The family will have a celebration of life, open to friends and the public, on Saturday, May 22 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Conkle Funeral Home at 4925 W. 16th St. in Speedway.

Police discovered Farmer's body after workers at the Ameri-Stor Self Storage reported smelling an odor. He had been missing since Nov. 22, 2019, when he was last seen at his home on the west side of Indianapolis. In February, Farmer's son, Jeremy, was arrested and charged with murder.

Jeremy's sisters helped police get enough evidence to arrest him. They said they got suspicious when their father didn't show up for Thanksgiving or Christmas celebrations in 2019. They also believed Jeremy was sending messages from their father's phone.

Jeremy was living at his father's home at the time of Fred's disappearance. Police said he was captured on video using his father's debit card at a Lowe’s store on Nov. 18, 2019. He purchased heavy duty cleaning wipes, Febreze, a 96-gallon, two-wheel trash can, germicidal bleach, a Duracell flashlight, Venom brand latex gloves, extra heavy plastic drop cloths, and Tide detergent pods.

Court records also showed Fred's bank account was emptied and credit cards were used after his disappearance, and Jeremy changed his father's account contact information to his own email.

According to IMPD, Jeremy Farmer rented the unit in November 2019.

Fred's family released a statement after his remains were identified: