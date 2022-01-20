Arnold Mickens, former Colts running back and Butler football star, dies

Mickens was serving as ninth grade counselor at Crispus Attucks High School in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Arnold Mickens, former Indianapolis Colts running back and Butler University Athletic Hall of Famer, has died at age 49.

Crispus Attucks High School, where Mickens was a ninth grade counselor, shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Mickens graduated from Broad Ripple High School and attended Indiana University before transferring to Butler. In his two seasons with the Bulldogs, he was a two-time All-American and set 18 NCAA Division I-AA game, season and career football records.

Sympathies go out to the Arnold Mickens family with the passing of a @ButlerUFootball Great. 2X All American, Butler record holder and Hall of Famer. RIP #32. 🙏 @ButlerAthletics @ButlerAlumni pic.twitter.com/TkY4fD7MQc — Ken LaRose (@KLaRoseBU) January 19, 2022

Mickens led the nation in rushing in 1994 with an NCAA-record 2,255 yards in 1994. At the end of his final season with Butler, he ranked third on the Division I single-season rushing chart.

"Sympathies go out to the Arnold Mickens family with the passing of a @ButlerUFootball Great. 2X All American, Butler record holder and Hall of Famer. RIP #32," Ken LaRose, Mickens' coach and now Butler University associate athletic director for development, posted on Twitter.

Mickens spent one season in the NFL, appearing in three games with the Colts.

We are devastated at the loss of our 9th grade counselor, Arnold Mickens. Please pray for his family & the Attucks family. He truly had a heart for his students & this work! He’ll be missed! @IPSSchools @AleesiaLJohnson @DrNHenderson @DrWarrenMorgan @ShateenaLove pic.twitter.com/PK7na1pOOi — Crispus Attucks High School (@CAttucksIPS) January 19, 2022