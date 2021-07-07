Army veteran recovers her stolen SUV, personal items and more

Not only did Ashanti Beene find all the personal items taken in a carjacking, she now has some of the suspect's belongings.

INDIANAPOLIS — A plea on social media paid off big for a local carjacking victim.

Social media helped turn the tables on the person who who ended up with Ashanti Beene's personal belongings.

In less than 24 hours, the case turned in favor of Beene, whose truck was stolen from an Indianapolis parking lot. She's been reunited with a long list of items, something police told her is uncommon.

"He left my money, my medicine, all these debit cards were sitting right here," Beene said. "My military ID, driver's license, I got it all back."

She said she cried and lost a lot of sleep, thinking she would never ever see her things again, including the cash inside her favorite purse.

They were taken with her 1999 Mitsubishi, an SUV she purchased when she entered the Army National Guard about 20 years ago. They have been through a lot together, including driving to military bases across the country for her assignments as a soldier. She even had it in paid storage during her longer tours of duty, like the three she did in Iraq.

Beene loved the vehicle so much that despite hail damage and body damage, she replaced the engine when it went bad.

The carjacking happened as Ashanti left her sewing business near 44th and Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis. It's where she not only makes custom clothing for clients, but also where she is setting up a special room to eventually teach young people how to sew.

In broad daylight, a man took off in her SUV, leaving her helpless and desperate.

"I don't know where he came from," said Beene.

Defense kicked in. She ran to a car nearby and jumped in the passenger seat. After somehow convincing the driver she wasn't crazy, they started following her stolen SUV.

"We followed it up 46th Street and he jumped through that traffic and lost us," said Beene.

Beene said she also had to convince responding Metro officers that she was not suffering from a mental health issue. Officers took the report and explained all officers would be on the lookout for her SUV.

But Beene wanted even more help and told fellow Facebook users what to look for that would easily identify her SUV.

"The babyface logo, that's what I was telling people to look for," said Beene, "I got veteran plates and my truck says Mitsubishi, but the U and the B fell off."

A Facebook friend shared Beene's post and shortly after midnight she got a message from a woman living in a gated apartment complex who said Beene's SUV was parked outside her building. Another resident said the SUV had been running all day and that he was keeping an eye on it to see who it belonged to and why it appeared abandoned.

Tables turn for carjacking victim who is about to retire from the military to start teaching sewing to young people. @WTHRcom @IMPDnews @USNationalGuard @scoopjefferson pic.twitter.com/rDMPLU3ePL — Steve Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) July 7, 2021

Beene recovered almost everything and, as karma would have it, she also ended up with property belonging to the suspect.

"So he left me all of his personal items. He had hygiene stuff. Maybe he was planning on living here for a while," she said.

She already had his bicycle, which he left during the getaway. Beene learned from IMPD that they would not be able to retrieve fingerprint from the bicycle because the handlebars were wrapped with tape.

That's also when the soon-to-be-retired soldier learned victims in cases like hers are rarely reunited with money, identification, credit cards, jewelry, billfolds and all their keys.

"I am grateful for the blessing that I did receive my car back and I will be glad to give him his personal things back," said Beene, "I believe God blessed me to get my things back because I help others. If he had asked me for money for food or something like that, I would have given it to him."