IU police search for 3 subjects suspected of intimidation with a weapon on campus

The incident was reported on Eagleson Avenue near the university's Greek housing Thursday evening.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington have lifted a shelter order as they continue to search for three people who are suspected of intimidation with a weapon on the Indiana University campus Thursday evening.

IU police issued an alert around 7:30 p.m. after an armed person was reported near 1200 North Eagleson Avenue. That location is near the university's Greek housing on the northeast side of campus.

IU Bloomington Alert! Armed subject reported near 1200 N Eagleson. Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instructions. Update to follow. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) December 16, 2022

Officials later said campus police are searching for three individuals who are suspected of intimidation with a weapon. They drove north from the Eagleson Avenue location in a gray Ford Fusion, emergency officials said.

IUB update: IUPD looking for 3 individuals suspected of intimidation w/ weapon @ 1200 N. Eagleson. They fled north in a gray Ford Fusion. Call 911 with any info — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) December 16, 2022

Those on campus were instructed to seek safe shelter and lock their doors.

At 8:23 p.m., a tweet from IU Emergency Management said a search of the area had been completed and while those in the area can resume normal activities, officials urged them to be aware of their surroundings.

IUB FINAL update: Search of area complete. Resume normal activities. Stay cautious of your surroundings. Call 911 with info on suspects or suspect vehicle. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) December 16, 2022