Arlington Middle School hosts back-to-school party

Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. helped organize the event to give families everything they need to get ready to go back to school.

INDIANAPOLIS — "Reading is fundamental, grab you a book or a toy."

That's just one of the greetings parents and children were met with Saturday morning at Arlington Middle School as hundreds of parents prepare for back to school.

"I'm a single mother of three teenagers and so it's nice to have that help and support," said Ciara Davis.

Davis is getting ready to send her three teens back. She stopped by 10th Annual Back 2 School Party and Community Day put on by New Direction Church and several other partners.

"It's a chance for us to give back to our entire community," said Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr.

Sullivan helped organize the event.

"We 3,000 backpacks, have over 1,000 school uniforms, over 500 brand new tennis shoes for children and school supplies," he said.

On top of that, they offered free health screenings, haircuts, manicures and free tablets.

"The tablets are important, my daughter is starting a new school and they have a BYOD, bring your own device, so it's really nice to have that not have to come out out of cost, or out of pocket," said Ciara Davis.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average family will spend about 890 dollars on back to school supplies, something families I spoke with say is just too much.