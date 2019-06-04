x
ARIZONA to perform in Indianapolis in October

ARIZONA will perform hit songs like "Oceans Away," "Electric Touch," and "I Was Wrong" in Indianapolis on Monday, Oct. 10.
In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 photo, members of the band A R I Z O N A, from left, Nate Esquite, Zachary Charles, and David Labuguen pose for a photo before a concert in Seattle. The band is one of several groups who contributed tracks to "TIM," an album that will be released Thursday, June 6 that expands on the electronic dance music sound that made Avicii -- who was born as Tim Bergling -- a juggernaut on the music scene and festival circuit. Bergling, a Swedish DJ-producer, died on April 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

INDIANAPOLIS — American Rock and electropop band ARIZONA will make a stop in Indianapolis this October during the trio's "Album Three Coming Soon" tour. 

The band will perform hit songs like "Oceans Away," "Electric Touch," and "I Was Wrong" in Indianapolis at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on Monday, Oct. 10. Tickets are on sale now on ticketmaster.com.

The Indianapolis show is scheduled at the tail end of the band's tour. It'll kick off Sept. 26. They'll perform in 15 cities and wrap up on Oct. 16. 

Here's a list of cities included on the tour: 

  • Monday, Sept. 26: Charlotte, NC
  • Tuesday, Sept. 27: Asheville, NC
  • Thursday, Sept. 29: Atlanta, GA
  • Friday, Sept. 30: Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • Saturday, Oct. 1: Lake Buena Vista, FL
  • Sunday, Oct. 2: St. Petersburg, FL
  • Tuesday, Oct. 4: Birmingham, AL
  • Wednesday, Oct. 5: Nashville, TN
  • Friday, Oct. 7: Columbus, OH
  • Saturday, Oct. 8: Detroit, MI
  • Monday, Oct. 10: Indianapolis, IN
  • Tuesday, Oct. 11: Lawrence, KS
  • Wednesday, Oct. 12: Tulsa, OK
  • Saturday, Oct 15: McKees Rocks, PA
  • Sunday, Oct. 16:Wallingford, CT

The New Jersey trio's songs have racked up more than a billion streams worldwide. In the past few years, they've performed at a series of soldout headline tours. 

They also went on an international arena tour with Panic! At The Disco and did festival sets at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Coachella, Hangout Music Fest, Firefly, and Governors Ball.

Nate Esquite of Arizona performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The group returned in 2022 with "Heart So Big," a collaboration with Matoma that was co-written with ARIZONA’s longtime collaborator PJ Bianco as a love letter to his son with autism.

