Are you an IU student in need of a laugh? Register to see Wayne Brady perform for free

Indiana University students can use their IU email address to register for the event and see Wayne Brady perform improv live.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — IU students are invited to celebrate IU Day with comedian Wayne Brady in a special livestream performance.

The free event is exclusive to IU students, you just have to go to the link here and use your IU email address to register.

Brady will perform the improv live from his studio in Los Angeles direct to IU students.

The event will only be available to view on Wednesday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

You will receive a link and password for access to that livestream on the day of the event.

Wayne Brady became a household name as a cast member on the TV series Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Wayne Brady Show.