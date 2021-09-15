Applications open for 2022 500 Festival Princess Program

More than 2,000 Indiana women have served as 500 Festival Princesses since the program began in 1959.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival is accepting applications for the 2022 500 Festival Princess Program. Each year, 33 young women are selected.

The program focuses on leadership and professional development. Princesses receive one-on-one mentorship from the 500 Festival Board of Directors and training sessions led by business and community leaders.

More than 2,000 Indiana women have served as 500 Festival Princesses since the program began in 1959.

To be eligible to serve as a 2022 500 Festival Princess, applicants must:

Claim legal residence in Indiana

Currently be enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited college or university located in Indiana; taking a minimum of 12 academic hours for undergraduate studies or a minimum of nine academic hours for graduate studies

Maintain a cumulative college GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

Be actively involved in at least one extra-curricular activity

Be the age of 18 by January 1, 2022, but no older than 23 by May 31, 2022.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Applications can be found by clicking here.