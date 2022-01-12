Digital literacy program helps young adults with disabilities transition from school to work

Project SEARCH has helped hundreds of young adults with disabilities transition from school to work through its digital literacy program.

INDIANAPOLIS — A program designed to give young adults with disabilities tools for the real world is accepting applications.

Project SEARCH through Easterseals Crossroads has helped hundreds of young adults with disabilities transition from school to work through its digital literacy program.

Community Health Network is one of Easterseals Crossroads' partners, giving students real-life experience.

Interns attend a one-hour class every day inside Community Hospital and then start their work day there. Interns work in different areas of the hospital from environment, food and customer service, and in units alongside technicians and doctors.

The idea is to have a team built around each individual.

"Without these programs, they wouldn't have the same opportunity that this provides and really gears them up for work, work readiness and what real work is," said Keith Fox, transition services coordinator. "So, it really does bring out the opportunity for complex jobs that are very structured and routine that our individuals thrive in."

Interns like 21-year-old Katie Gries work in different departments of the hospital to gain real experience. She started in customer service because she wants to work at a restaurant someday.

"I do patient transfer, which is transferring patients around the hospital. And next, I'm getting the next room for the next patient," Gries said.

"It really is a transformation," said Melissa Hardesty, team leader for Easterseals Crossroads Project SEARCH Indiana. "Just like Katie, we spoke after she gave her interview, and I said, 'I don't think when I met you back in August, you would have done something like that or even volunteered to do something like that.'"

Project SEARCH started at Cincinnati Children's Hospital following a high turnover rate in employees. Since making its way to Indiana 14 years ago, it has served around 250 young adults.

Interns learn interview and networking skills, about transportation services, and how to look for jobs.

Fox understands some parents might be reluctant.

"My philosophy is give it a try. We can always change your mind or if it doesn't work out or it's not a good fit, at least we can say we tried," Fox said. "So, this provides them a safer environment to be able to learn and grow and make mistakes. We all do that and learn by those mistakes. So, when they do exit the program, they're better ready and prepared for what's next."

The yearlong program is designed for adults from 18 to 22 years old.

Most of these interns will secure a job. Many who began working at Community Health Network are still working there years later.