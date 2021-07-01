App that reports non-emergencies expecting a record number of incidents this weekend

Relay, developed here in Indianapolis, has been around for about a year and a half and is partnered with the Indianapolis police.

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to noise complaints. The 4th of July takes the cake.

"On a typical weekend we might see, in a given city, call it somewhere around 50 to 100 reports," said Relay Vice President of Product John Palmer. "This weekend we'll probably see, in Indianapolis alone, easily hundreds maybe to the thousands."

But before you dial 911 to call in that complaint, you might want to head to the app store first and download.

Relay, developed here in Indianapolis, has been around for about a year and a half and is partnered with the Indianapolis police.

"Relay is a ubiquitous non-emergency platform that works anywhere in the United States, and we want that to be something that's conveniently in your pocket so you can get the help you need whenever you need it wherever you need it," Palmer said.

It also aims to free up the 911 emergency dispatchers. You report a non-emergency event through the app and can even add a photo or video of the incident.

"Providing pictures of the circumstances allows those first responders and safety personnel to evaluate the situation and determine who the best people are to respond. All of that context makes a big difference in the world for sure," Palmer said.

Then you're in touch with a dispatcher, Indianapolis police officer, or specialty unit if an officer isn't required.

"If you sent in a non-emergency concern via Relay, you're actually getting status updates back, so you know when an officer starts working on whatever your concern was and then you're kind of able to stay in the loop with that," Palmer said.

On a weekend like this one, it's an app that can come in handy and keep the emergency phone lines clear.

"We expect this July 4th to be even busier," Palmer said. "We've only grown as a business and as a platform. Lots more users, lots more people getting connected."