App that books vetted lawn care services officially launches in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — GreenPal, an app its creators call "Uber for lawn care," officially launched in Indianapolis earlier this month. So far, it's used in 250 cities and 1 million households across the country.

"Homeowners are looking for lawn care will go on our website or download the free app, enter in the address of the property that they want service and also the day that they want it done," said GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero. "What that does is that alerts all the pre-screened vendors in the area that there's a new lineup for bid. Those vendors bid on the property, and all those bids go over to the homeowners for review."

GreenPal says there's already 65 to 70 local lawn care companies on the app ready to bid on people's yards. The app is free for homeowners and vendors to sign up.

"A lot of is just convenience," Caballero said. "If you're a homeowner trying to find lawn care in the midst of the spring in the summer and you call 10 vendors, you're probably going to get 10 voicemails. What GreenPal does great is they connect homeowners with landscaping professionals that can do it on the day that they want it."