Tenant reports no air conditioning all summer at southwest side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A tenant on Indy's southwest side said she has not had air conditioning at her apartment for three months, and she claims she's not the only one left in the heat this summer.

With temperatures in the 80s and 90s, Brenna Weaver has spent this summer without air conditioning. "It's miserable. You come inside. It's really hot outside, and you go in and you can't really escape the heat if you don't have AC. So, it's just so frustrating," Weaver said.

Weaver said she first reported the problem in May to her leasing office at Arborwood at Mann Road apartments, also known as Canterbury House.

"She kind of told me everyone's having the same problem right now, and they're short-staffed, and they're trying to get out to people as fast as they could, but basically there was nothing else that they could do other than tell me they might get out eventually," Weaver said.

She said a technician did come out twice.

"All they did was look at the thermostat and the cool air reserve, and nothing changed. So, ever since then, they haven't come back," Weaver said.

Weaver borrowed a window unit from her friend and keeps the fans blowing.

"Two or three weeks ago, I was put on another wait list, and I keep calling back every week asking them when, and they're like, 'there's nothing I can tell you, other than there's a wait list and there's people in front of you,'" said Weaver.

13News went into the leasing office. The property manager said there was no wait list, and said she wasn't aware Weaver or others didn't have air conditioning. The property manager also added that they had four new air conditioning units available.

"They said more than 30, but they didn't give me an exact number," Weaver said.

13News emailed the corporate office, called the number on the website and leasing office and couldn't get through.

"They don't give me any kind of information ever, they kind of just brush me off. That's how I feel, anyways," said Weaver.

Weaver's lease is up in a couple weeks. She said she'll be moving.

"It's technically an emergency situation, and they don't treat it like one," Weaver said.

She just hopes the issue is fixed for the next tenant.